Uzbekistan, Franklin Templeton set to deepen co-op and privatization efforts

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 6. The delegation led by Manraj Sekhon, Chief Investment Officer of Templeton Global Investments, and Jamshid Kuchkarov, Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, met and discussed the expansion of mutual cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

Recently, Franklin Templeton established its representative office in Tashkent, formally assuming the role of manager and trustee of Uzbekistan's National Investment Fund.

In this context, discussions centered on future plans for managing the National Investment Fund. The parties examined the unique aspects of Uzbekistan’s privatization and transformation processes, ongoing reforms in the sector, and ways to enhance collaboration with international investors.

The meeting also addressed efforts to accelerate reforms aimed at developing state-owned enterprises and the ongoing privatization of state-owned banks.

At the conclusion of the talks, both sides agreed to deepen and strengthen their cooperation and to take systematic, effective actions to achieve the set objectives.

Franklin Templeton is one of the world’s largest and most renowned investment management companies, offering a wide range of services in asset management, mutual funds, private equity, infrastructure projects, digital assets, and innovative financial technologies.