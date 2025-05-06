Kazakhstan to become Vietnam’s first strategic partner in Central Asia - To Lam

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 6. Kazakhstan will become Vietnam’s first strategic partner in Central Asia, said General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, during a closed-door meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, Trend reports.

In turn, the President of Kazakhstan called the General Secretary’s first visit to Astana a vivid testament to the strong friendship between the two nations.



“Vietnam is an important partner for Kazakhstan in Asia. Our aspirations toward prosperity are largely aligned. Two years ago, during my official visit to Vietnam, we agreed to develop new areas of bilateral cooperation. Next month marks the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. I am confident that the friendly ties between our peoples will continue to grow stronger. We are always ready to work together to achieve common goals and solve shared challenges,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

To Lam expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality on Kazakh soil and voiced confidence that the outcome of the current talks would broaden the scope of relations between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.



“The fact that our delegation decided to visit your country just two years after your visit to Vietnam demonstrates the active development of cooperation between our nations and reflects the high level of mutual trust,” noted the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

In 2024, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $879 million.

On May 5, General Secretary To Lam arrived in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, for a state visit. That day, a brief conversation between the leaders of Kazakhstan and Vietnam took place at the Astana airport. On May 7, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam is scheduled to attend a military parade in Astana dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.