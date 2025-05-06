Belarusian prime minister arrives in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has arrived in the Fuzuli district, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

At the Fuzuli International Airport, Prime Minister Alexander Turchin was welcomed by Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

The Belarusian PM was informed about the Fuzuli International Airport. Fuzuli International Airport, which was commissioned in 2021, was built in approximately 9 months.

Fuzuli International Airport today is not only a transport hub, but also a symbol of accessibility and development of the Karabakh region. Fuzuli International Airport, the air gateway to Karabakh, is becoming a transport and logistics center, playing a vital role in the region’s economic, political and cultural life.

PM Alexander Turchin also familiarized himself with the ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts in the Fuzuli district.