BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The Russian Defense Ministry's air defense forces shot down 19 drones heading toward Moscow from various directions, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

According to him, attacks by five drones were repelled, and emergency services are working at the sites where the debris fell.

Later it became known that 14 more drones had been destroyed. One of them fell in the area of ​​Kashirskoye Highway.