Azerbaijan showcases power of justice and peace - MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ The Baku Network expert platform rolled out the next part of the analytical video series "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

The guest of the program was President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, MP Novruz Aslan.

The conversation discussed the challenges of the post-conflict period, the role of humanitarian organizations, and the current geopolitical processes in the region.

Aslan shared his reflections on the balance of power.

"We need to talk not just about stability, but about the energy that fuels hope and creates real prospects for peace. Unfortunately, in Armenia today, the dominant energy is a negative one, which not only destroys the internal unity of the country but also hinders the entire region from moving forward," the MP said.

He noted that despite the heavy legacy of the conflict and the attempts of revanchist circles in Yerevan to return the situation "to the past", Azerbaijan is acting deliberately and confidently.

"We won the war — a 44-day, brilliant, liberating war. And we were prepared for what would follow — revanchist rhetoric, attempts to return to aggression. But we calculated all of this and know how to act. We have a strategy. We are not deviating from our course," Aslan mentioned.

The talk gave special focus on the humanitarian mission of the Red Crescent in Karabakh.

Aslan spoke about how the organization's volunteers tried to deliver 40 tons of flour to residents in difficult circumstances, but were met with concrete barricades and political refusals.

"We are not a political organization. We went there with good intentions — to help, but they didn’t even allow us to assess the situation. It was all because of external interference, diaspora influence, nationalism, and separatism," he explained.

Aslan emphasized that the true enemies of peace are those who incite constant escalation, who force ordinary people to "step into the same river of war" over and over again, while Armenia was given a unique opportunity to move within the legal framework and integrate into Europe.

"If Azerbaijan's territory hadn't been returned, if the 44-day war hadn't happened, could they today apply for EU membership? Of course not. This war opened the path to peace — and that must be recognized," he pointed out.

In response to Armenia's attempts to "cut a window to the past", as expressed by the MP, Azerbaijan demonstrates an example of rational policy.

"We are restoring Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli. Our caravan is moving. We have work to do. We don’t pay attention to those who want to create a 'government in exile' or provoke new conflicts. That’s their business. Our path is creation," Aslan also said.

The talk also gave special p[lace to reflections on the significance of "soft power" and Azerbaijan's international reputation.

"We have shown the world our strength — both military and humanitarian. And now the whole world is watching our reconstruction of Karabakh, the return of people, and how every day the President opens roads and communications, and we did this without a single dollar of external aid," he further noted.

According to Aslan, the statements of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev are followed not only in Azerbaijan but also in EU countries, Armenia, and leading diplomatic schools worldwide.

"These are no longer just speeches. This is a school — a school of rational, wise politics. This is the real power — the 'smart power' that combines both firmness and humanitarianism," the MP clarified.

In conclusion, Aslan addressed all the peoples of the region.

"We stand at a crossroads: either more conflict, or a joint future. We must think about the legacy we will leave to our children. Peace is our choice, and we are ready for it," he added.