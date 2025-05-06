International Monetary Fund portrays Tajikistan's mining prospects
The IMF reported that rising global gold prices and increasing demand for rare earth metals could boost investment in Tajikistan’s mining sector. Despite ongoing external risks, the country’s economic outlook remains positive, with GDP projected to grow by 7 percent in 2025.
