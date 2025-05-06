ECO SecGen outlines bold vision for Turkmenistan-Iran shared border zone (Exclusive)

A new Shared Border Zone between Turkmenistan and Iran aims to enhance regional economic ties and logistical efficiency, following the success of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan Joint Border Zone. ECO Secretary General Asad Majid Khan underscored the project's potential to drive economic integration and promote sustainable development across the region.

