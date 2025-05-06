Iran boosts agricultural lending in recent months
Credit issued by Iranian banks to the agricultural sector has increased by nearly 20% in the first month of the current Iranian year compared to the same period last year. Banks provided about 122 trillion rials (around $226 million) in loans, up from 102 trillion rials (around $189 million) in 2024.
