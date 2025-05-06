Iran’s lending to industry and mining surges to new highs

The article reports significant growth of lending for industrial and mining sectors in Iran during the first month of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through April 20, 2025). This figure reached around 1.56 quadrillion rials (about $2.83 billion), marking 113 percent compared to the same month last year (from March 20 through April 19, 2024). The major portion of the lending (approximately 1.5 quadrillion rials or about $2.71 billion) was issued as working capital

