Kazakhstan, Mongolia explore new horizons for trade and economic growth

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 6. Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, held a phone conversation with Batmunkh Battsetseg, Mongolia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and discussed future prospects for trade and bilateral relations, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.



During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation, with a particular focus on enhancing trade-economic, investment, and transport-logistical ties.

"The importance of coordinating efforts to implement agreements at the highest level and deepening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Mongolia was highlighted," the ministry's statement reads.

Following the negotiations, the interlocutors agreed to maintain a high level of contact between the foreign ministries of the two countries to further strengthen cooperation.

By the end of 2024, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Mongolia amounted to $150 million, which is 20 percent more than in the previous year.