Iran shortens visa validity for US applicants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Iran reduced the validity of tourist and entry visas for all applicants from the United States, the Iranian Interests Advocacy Office in Washington said in a statement, Trend reports.

"We inform applicants for a visa to the Islamic Republic of Iran that from May 1, 2025, the validity of tourist and entry visas will be reduced from 90 to 45 days," the statement says.

The statement also clarified that from this date, visa holders will only be able to enter Iran for a period of 45 days from the date of issue of the visa.