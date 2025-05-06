Uzbek-Slovak Commission paves way for co-op in energy, agriculture, and mining

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 6. The inaugural meeting of the Uzbek-Slovak Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Tashkent, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vladimir Simonek, Deputy Minister of Economy of Slovakia, and Shokhrukh Gulamov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The discussions covered a broad spectrum of topics aimed at enhancing and expanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Key areas of focus included renewable energy, agriculture, and critical raw materials, with a particular emphasis on geological exploration, development, and processing of rare and rare earth minerals.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a final protocol outlining the agreements reached. Both sides also agreed to hold the next session of the Commission in Bratislava.

Meanwhile, during a meeting held in March 2025, Uzbekistan and Slovakia agreed to establish a Business Council to further enhance trade and economic relations between the two nations.