Kazakhstan’s Aktau bitumen plant restarts operations following comprehensive revamp
Photo: KazMunayGas
The Aktau Bitumen Plant of LLP "JV Caspi Bitum" held a ceremonial launch after completing a major modernization project. The project, carried out under the instruction of Kazakhstan's President, was led by CITIC Construction.The upgrades significantly increased the plant’s oil processing and bitumen production capacities. The modernization included enhancements to key units and the installation of new equipment.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy