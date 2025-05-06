Kazakhstan’s Aktau bitumen plant restarts operations following comprehensive revamp

Photo: KazMunayGas

The Aktau Bitumen Plant of LLP "JV Caspi Bitum" held a ceremonial launch after completing a major modernization project. The project, carried out under the instruction of Kazakhstan's President, was led by CITIC Construction.The upgrades significantly increased the plant’s oil processing and bitumen production capacities. The modernization included enhancements to key units and the installation of new equipment.

