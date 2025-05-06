Azerbaijan holds special importance for us - Iranian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Azerbaijan is of special importance to us, Deputy Minister, President of Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh said during discussions on the topic "Azerbaijani-Iranian relations in the context of regional processes", Trend reports.

According to him, there are ties and common feelings that bind the two countries.

He said that a new stage has begun in relations between Azerbaijan and Iran in recent days. The main reason for this stage was the visit of the Iranian President to Azerbaijan.

"Artificial barriers between the peoples of Iran and Azerbaijan should be removed, and relations should be brought to a higher level," Khatibzadeh emphasized.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel