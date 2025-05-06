Kyrgyz Stock Exchange records strong equity trading performance in early 2025

Photo: The Kyrgyz Stock Exchange

The Kyrgyz Stock Exchange outperformed several regional markets in early 2025, demonstrating robust activity in equity trading. Kyrgyzstan led other EAEU member states in terms of stock exchange turnover, surpassing trading volumes in Armenia, Belarus, and one of Kazakhstan’s main exchanges. However, it still trailed behind larger markets such as Russia and Kazakhstan's main stock exchange.

