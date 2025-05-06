Azerbaijan supercharges lending support for microbusinesses

Lending of micro-entrepreneurship entities in Azerbaijan reached 3.07 billion manat ($1.8 billion) by the end of March 2025. This indicates an increase of 64 million manat ($37.6 million), or 2.1 percent, compared to the previous month, and 394 million manat ($231.7 million), or 14.7 percent, compared to late March 2024

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register