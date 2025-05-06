KazMunayGas, Petrovietnam go for joint geological exploration

Photo: Akorda

A significant cooperation agreement in geological exploration between Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas and Petrovietnam was signed today, following high-level talks between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and To Lam, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The negotiations resulted in multiple agreements aimed at fostering closer ties between the two countries. These included memoranda of cooperation in fields such as technology, innovation, digital transformation, culture, sports, and justice. The agreements cover the years 2025-2027 and reflect the growing collaboration between Kazakhstan and Vietnam across various sectors.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register