President Putin, Iran’s Pezeshkian discuss bilateral ties in phone call

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

Vladimir Putin once again expressed his sincere condolences over the loss of life as a result of the explosion at the port of Shahid Rajaee on April 26, 2025.

Masoud Pezeshkian, in turn, expressed his gratitude to the Russian side for prompt assistance in eliminating the consequences of the disaster, noting the high professionalism of the Russian EMERCOM specialists.

The Iranian President also warmly congratulated Vladimir Putin and all citizens of Russia on the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The parties discussed issues of further development of Russian-Iranian cooperation on the basis of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between the two countries signed during the official visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia on January 17. Particular attention was paid to the expansion of mutually beneficial trade and investment ties, including through the implementation of major joint projects in the field of transport and energy.

The sides exchanged views on topical international and regional issues, including the progress of negotiations between Iran and the United States, mediated by Oman, on the Iranian nuclear program. The Russian side's readiness to promote this dialog in order to reach a fair agreement based on the principles of international law was confirmed.

The Presidents agreed to intensify joint work on comprehensive strengthening of Russian-Iranian practical cooperation and coordination in the foreign policy area.