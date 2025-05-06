Sebzor HPP project in Tajikistan reaches final stage

Photo: Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

The construction of the Sebzor hydropower plant in Tajikistan is progressing rapidly, with all resources mobilized to ensure timely completion. The 11-megawatt station, located on the Shokhdara river, will increase the region's energy capacity, ensuring stable electricity supply to the local population and boosting socio-economic development in the area.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register