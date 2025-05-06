Azerbaijan cutting back on vodka imports from Belarus in 2M2025

Azerbaijan cut its vodka imports from Belarus to the bone in the first quarter of 2025, bringing in 1,320 decaliters worth a cool $103,000. This marks a drop of over 30 percent in volume and nearly 11 percent in value compared to the same period last year. Overall, the country imported 13,900 decaliters of vodka from all sources, totaling $1.4 million.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register