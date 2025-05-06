Azerbaijan decreases bituminous coal import from Russia in early 2025
The article cites import figures of bituminous coal from Russia in the first two months of 2025. The import volume reached 2,000 tons, marking year-on-year decrease by 556 tons, and the value - $452,000, which was $139,000 less compared to the same period of last year.
