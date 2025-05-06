ADB champions digital transformation for Uzbekistan’s future growth

Uzbekistan, along with other countries with low levels of digitalization, must accelerate its digital transformation to remain competitive in the global economy, according to the latest Asian Development Bank (ADB) report. The ADB stresses the need for increased investments in digital infrastructure, skills, and affordable technology to bridge the digital gap and foster economic growth.

