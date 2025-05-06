Uzbekistan sees significant growth in electric vehicle charging stations
As of May 1, 2025, Uzbekistan boasts nearly 1,400 electric vehicle charging stations, marking a 2.5-fold increase over the past year. The majority of these stations are concentrated in Tashkent city and the Tashkent region, while other regions like Syrdarya and Karakalpakstan are lagging behind in infrastructure development.
