Azerbaijan attaches great importance to development of economic and trade ties with Vietnam - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of economic and trade ties with Vietnam, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Trend reports.

"In 2024, the volume of trade between our two countries amounted to 223.93 million USD. There is no doubt that we have the potential to further increase this indicator.

Our countries also cooperate in the oil sector. In 2019, an agreement was signed between the Vietnamese state-owned Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company and SOCAR. Our cooperation in the oil industry is based on a strong historical foundation – Azerbaijani specialists have played a key role in the development of Vietnam's oil industry. It is not by chance that the first general director of Vietsovpetro joint venture, established with the assistance of the Soviet Union in 1981, was Azerbaijani Jalal Mammadov," President Ilham Aliyev said.