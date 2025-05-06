Azerbaijan’s COP29 team forges climate synergy with Brazil ahead of COP30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6.​ The delegation from the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has successfully wrapped up a key business trip to Brazil, the company told Trend.

The trip, organized at the invitation of the COP30 team, was centered around enhancing coordination between the presidencies of COP events.

During their visit, the delegation engaged in a series of meetings with representatives from the COP30 Secretariat (SECOP), Brazil’s governmental body overseeing COP30 preparations. These discussions took place at the Palácio do Planalto, the seat of Brazil's government in Brasília.

Narmin Jarchalova, Chair of the Board and Chief Operations Officer of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, along with other members of the delegation, shared critical knowledge on managing large-scale climate events, including logistical planning, volunteer management, media operations, and sustainability efforts.

In addition, the delegation toured the future COP30 venue in Belem, located in Brazil’s Para state, where further discussions were held with local authorities and government representatives. This visit underscores both nations’ commitment to effective, inclusive planning for the upcoming climate summit. In Belem, the COP29 delegation held discussions with government officials from Para, staff members of the COP30 Secretariat (SECOP), and local authorities to address ways to enhance coordination for the event at the regional level.

The exchange of insights between the COP29 and COP30 teams reflects a unified approach to strengthening institutional cooperation between the host nations. It also underscores COP29’s commitment to ensuring a seamless transition and promoting long-term sustainability within the global climate framework.

