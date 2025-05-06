Iran's Offshore Oil company estimates its savings
The article highlights cost savings by Iranian Offshore Oil Company through the localized production of automatic low-voltage circuit breakers, originally produced by the French Hazemeyer company. According to Iranian local companies' estimates, the total cost of producing all necessary circuit breakers amounted to nearly $380,000, bringing hefty savings to the Offshore Oil Company.
