Iran holding out for Omani confirmation on next round of nuke talks with US - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6.​ Iran is waiting for an official announcement from the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, regarding the date and location of the next round of indirect nuclear negotiations with the US, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Mohajerani noted that there are no roadblocks on Iran’s end to keeping the dialogue rolling. Since these discussions are not direct, the mediator remains actively engaged in managing the process, she noted.

She also explained that hiccups in scheduling the next round of talks have been caused by a perfect storm of logistical and technical issues.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel