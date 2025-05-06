Uzbekistan witnesses impressive LLC expansion

As of April 1, 2025, Uzbekistan reported a total of 288,832 limited liability companies (LLCs), marking a 5.3 percent increase since the start of the year. The trade sector continues to dominate, representing 37.3 percent of all LLCs, with significant contributions from other industries such as manufacturing, construction, and agriculture.

