Iran perceives strengthening of ties with Azerbaijan in favorable light - deputy minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6.​ Iran sees the expansion of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan as a positive development that is likely to contribute to further strengthening ties between the two nations, Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Minister of Iranian Foreign Affairs and Head of the Institute for Political and International Studies, said in an interview with Trend.

Khatibzadeh pointed out that a new leaf has turned in the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.

"This was evident during the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, where both countries signaled their support for turning a new page in bilateral relations," he said.

Khatibzadeh also held out hope that once the dust settles on a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, fresh opportunities for regional cooperation will spring up.

"Within the framework of regional cooperation, relations between Iran and Azerbaijan will develop uniquely. Regional and international processes can create opportunities for the positive evolution of relations between the two countries," he added.

