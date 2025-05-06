Azerbaijan launches electronic service on contractor search for taxpayers

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

The publication discusses rollout of a new electronic platform titled "Investigate Contractors", enabling to transfer or manage data being commercial and tax secrecy, without increasing the administrative burden on the State Tax Service's information systems. The "Investigate Contractors" can be used via an enhanced electronic signature through taxpayers' electronic cabinets in the tax authority's system.

