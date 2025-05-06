Uzbekistan reports impressive strides in specialized construction in 1Q2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Uzbekistan's specialized construction sector really hit the ground running, with a whopping 17.3 percent uptick in completed work, raking in a total of 4.9 trillion soums ($420 million). The share of specialized construction within total output also rose to 9.7 percent, reflecting its growing importance in the broader construction industry.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register