EBRD president visits Egypt to deepen economic ties and support green growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, is visiting Egypt on 5–6 May for high-level meetings with government officials and private sector leaders, aiming to deepen cooperation and boost sustainable economic development, Trend reports.

During her visit, Renaud-Basso will hold talks with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Rania al-Mashat—who also serves as an EBRD Governor—and Minister of Investment and International Trade Hassan al-Khatib. The discussions are expected to focus on enhancing investment, supporting green initiatives, and promoting private-sector growth.

“Egypt is one of the EBRD’s largest and most strategic countries of operation,” said Renaud-Basso ahead of her visit. “We are fully committed to supporting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, unlocking the vast potential of Egypt’s green economy and creating opportunities through private-sector development, investment in critical infrastructure and job creation.”

Since it began operations in Egypt in 2012, the EBRD has invested over 13.8 billion euros across 201 projects, placing a strong emphasis on private-sector development. The Bank has also provided technical assistance to more than 750 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country.