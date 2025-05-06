Azerbaijan’s Baku sets stage for Global Sustainable Agriculture Investment Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Sustainable Agriculture Investment Forum will be held in Baku, the Executive Director of Caspian Event Organizers Bahruz Hidayatzade said at a press conference dedicated to the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition "Caspian Agro" and the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition "InterFood Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to him, within the framework of the International Agrarian Innovation Forum, the Sustainable Agriculture Investment Forum of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development will be held at the Baku Expo Center, with the participation of over 200 international and local representatives, including officials and experts.

"The event, to be held on May 14–15, is being organized with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, the Agrarian Innovation Center, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK), and exhibition organizers.

The forum’s agenda will include discussions on investment in sustainable agriculture, empowering SMEs in agriculture, agricultural trade, value chains, and food markets. In addition, B2B meetings and various training sessions will be organized during the event. This forum holds significant importance for strengthening Azerbaijan’s international economic relations in the agricultural sector," he added.

