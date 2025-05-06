Kazakh President honors Vietnam's To Lam for his role in deepening bilateral relations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 6. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, awarded the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, To Lam, with the "Dostyk" Order of the I degree, Trend reports.

In the course of the awarding ceremony, Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan and Vietnam share warm and friendly relations with deep historical roots. He recalled that in 1959, the first President of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh, visited Kazakhstan. This visit laid a strong foundation for the development of multifaceted ties between the two countries.

As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, Kazakhstan and Vietnam have built a truly strategic partnership.

“Your state visit to our country has been truly historic. It marked an important milestone in the development of Kazakh-Vietnamese relations. As a result of today's negotiations, we have agreed to establish a strategic partnership, which will take bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new level. We have the political will and significant economic potential, which opens up wide prospects before us. Giving special importance to your exceptional role in strengthening the bonds of friendship between our countries, allow me to present to you the state award of the Republic of Kazakhstan – the 'Dostyk' Order of the I degree. I am confident that you will continue to contribute to strengthening the fruitful cooperation between Kazakhstan and Vietnam,” said the President of Kazakhstan.

In turn, To Lam expressed his gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Kazakh people for awarding him the high state honor of Kazakhstan.

“For me, this is a significant award, which is the result of decades of cooperation and solidarity, a vivid symbol of sincere affection and trust between the peoples of our two countries. Allow me to wish prosperity to Kazakhstan, and happiness and well-being to the Kazakh people,” emphasized the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

On May 5, General Secretary To Lam arrived in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, for a state visit. That day, a brief conversation between the leaders of Kazakhstan and Vietnam took place at the Astana airport. On May 7, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam is scheduled to attend a military parade in Astana dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.