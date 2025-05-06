Kazakhstan and Vietnam ink joint statement to forge strategic partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 6. Kazakhstan and Vietnam have signed a joint statement on the establishment of a strategic partnership, Trend reports.



The document was signed by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam.



In addition, following the visit, members of the official delegations exchanged memoranda of cooperation in the fields of technology, innovation, and digital transformation, as well as in the areas of culture (for 2025-2027) and sports (for the same period), and the establishment of sister city relations between the Akimat (Regional Administration) of Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda and the province of Hung Yen of Vietnam.



Moreover, the Ministries of Justice of both countries adopted a cooperation program for 2025-2027.



The parties confirmed the completion of the transaction for the purchase and sale of shares of Qazaq Air between Samruk-Kazyna and Sovico Group; KazMunayGas and Petrovietnam Exploration Production agreed on cooperation in the field of geological exploration.

On May 5, General Secretary To Lam arrived in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, for a state visit. That day, a brief conversation between the leaders of Kazakhstan and Vietnam took place at the Astana airport. On May 7, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam is scheduled to attend a military parade in Astana dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.

