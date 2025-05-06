MILAN, Italy, May 6. Middle Corridor presents opportunity to harness Central Asia's abundant resources, Lyaziza Sabyrova, Regional Head, Regional Cooperation and Integration, Central and West Asia Department at ADB, said, addressing the seminar on Trans-Caspian Connectivity: Unlocking Transport and Energy Corridors held as part of the 58th Annual Meeting, Trend’s special correspondent reports from Milan.

“We have six CAREC corridors, and the Middle Corridor coincides largely with what we call CAREC Corridor 2. The importance of that corridor, of course, is elevated, and it's an alternative path between East and West, and a lot has been done, a lot of studies have been undertaken on this corridor,” she said.

Sabyrova noted that as of now, only about 10% of non-energy trade is going through this corridor.

“Obviously, it's well below the potential of that. The Middle Corridor, of course, presents an opportunity to harness Central Asia's abundant resources and to connect the region better,” she said.