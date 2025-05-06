Belarus hands over special-purpose vehicle to Azerbaijan's Aghdam district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6.​ Belarus has thrown its hat in the ring by donating a special-purpose vehicle to Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, lending a helping hand to bolster local public service operations, Trend reports.

The vehicle was presented by Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin during his visit to Aghdam, conducted together with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

The presentation took place during a tour of the Aghdam Industrial Park. Turchin handed over the vehicle to the State Service for Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in the nation's Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts.

Prime Minister Turchin is visiting Azerbaijan's liberated territories alongside his Azerbaijani counterpart.

