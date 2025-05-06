Uzbekistan rolls out dev't plans for agriculture and water management in Syrdarya

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 6. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting focused on reorganizing agricultural practices in the Syrdarya region, emphasizing new approaches to enhance the sector’s potential, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

Although Syrdarya is not large in size, it boasts significant agricultural potential, with the majority of its cultivated land situated along rivers and canals, providing favorable conditions for agrarian development. The meeting reviewed the findings of a recent study conducted across the region's districts, and new proposals were discussed to optimize farming strategies.

Key proposals included the introduction of crop cultivation practices tailored to the region’s soil and climatic conditions, with a particular focus on boosting wheat, vegetable, and potato yields in steppe districts. Additionally, plans were outlined to repair the region’s irrigation networks and bring 20,000 hectares of land back into agricultural production within the next two years.

The meeting also highlighted the potential for large-scale food projects in the region. Specifically, plans are in place to establish three major cattle-breeding complexes across 9,000 hectares in Akaltyn, Gulistan, and Bayaut districts. New cotton cultivation technologies will be introduced across another 7,000 hectares to increase yield and efficiency.

Syrdarya currently has 10,000 hectares of orchards and vineyards. However, more than half of these are outdated in terms of both varieties and farming techniques, leading to poor market demand. As part of the new initiative, 2,000 hectares will undergo a renewal focused on export-oriented, high-demand varieties, while the remaining plots will be allocated to interested entrepreneurs.

In a move to modernize the region's water infrastructure, the ongoing reconstruction of the 607-kilometer Ung Tarmok inter-district canal will be completed this year, with the addition of a digital control system. This upgrade is expected to reduce water usage by 35-40 percent and improve water distribution across 27,000 hectares.

President Mirziyoyev endorsed the proposed measures and issued specific instructions to increase crop yields, create more employment opportunities in agriculture, satisfy domestic food demand, boost processing capacity, and expand export potential.

These initiatives are expected to transform Syrdarya into a key agricultural hub, advancing the region’s economic development and strengthening Uzbekistan’s agricultural industry as a whole.