Kazakhstan reveals top trading countries driving economic growth in 2024

Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In 2024, Kazakhstan saw stable growth in foreign trade, maintaining its position as a reliable exporter of mineral resources. The country’s top trading partners were China, Russia, and Italy, with exports reaching over $81 billion, primarily driven by crude oil. Kazakhstan also exported uranium, copper, and other minerals. Import activity was high, especially in machinery, transportation, and pharmaceuticals. In early 2025, trends remained stable, with oil continuing to dominate exports. Kazakhstan aims to strengthen partnerships with China, Russia, the EU, and Central Asia.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register