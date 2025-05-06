Kazakhstan backs Vietnam’s vision for global economic growth by 2040

Photo: Akorda

On May 6 in Astana, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held high-level talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam. Both leaders emphasized deepening trade, economic, and cultural ties, with a shared goal to boost bilateral trade to $2 billion. Tokayev voiced support for Vietnam’s ambition to become a top 25 global economy by 2040, while both sides highlighted growing cooperation in tourism and mutual historical support. The visit was hailed as a significant step forward in Kazakh-Vietnamese relations.

