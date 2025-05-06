Kazakhstan backs Vietnam’s vision for global economic growth by 2040
Photo: Akorda
On May 6 in Astana, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held high-level talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam. Both leaders emphasized deepening trade, economic, and cultural ties, with a shared goal to boost bilateral trade to $2 billion. Tokayev voiced support for Vietnam’s ambition to become a top 25 global economy by 2040, while both sides highlighted growing cooperation in tourism and mutual historical support. The visit was hailed as a significant step forward in Kazakh-Vietnamese relations.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy