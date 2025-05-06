Tajikistan, Iran hold talks to strengthen customs co-op

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 6. The First Deputy Head of the Customs Services of Tajikistan Azim Tursunzoda, and the Deputy Head of the Iranian Customs Administration, Abolfazl Akbarpour, discussed key issues of customs cooperation, Trend reports.

The sides met within the frame of the 17th session of the Tajikistan-Iran Joint Intergovernmental Commission, held in Shiraz.

In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on information exchange, joint efforts to combat smuggling, and simplifying customs procedures. Parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and implementing specific measures to promote external trade.

In January 2025, Tajikistan and Iran signed a memorandum of cooperation on customs training, which aims to enhance bilateral relations in the customs field, improve the professional skills of specialists, and foster mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2025, the bilateral trade turnover reached $110.6 million, a 42.9 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.