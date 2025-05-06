Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Tajikistan unlocks red sea escape with flights to Sharm El-Sheikh

Tajikistan Materials 6 May 2025 13:16 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Somon Air

Umar Abakirov
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 6. Tajikistan’s Somon Air airline, in partnership with travel agency ANTARES LLC (FLY.TJ), is launching direct flights to the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Trend reports via the airline.

The first flight is set for May 11, with weekly service every Sunday using Boeing 737-800 and 737-900 aircraft. The flight from Dushanbe will take about 5 hours and 30 minutes, and the return trip will take around 5 hours.

This new route aims to boost tourism and business connections between Tajikistan and Egypt.

Somon Air is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and operates an international network of destinations, including Germany, the UAE, Türkiye, China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

