Azerbaijan sees dramatic boost in iodine exports to Russia in 2M2025
Azerbaijan's iodine exports to Russia saw a significant increase in the first two months of 2025, with 6.6 tons of iodine shipped, generating $396,000 in revenue. This marks an 88.5 percent increase in quantity and a 51.1 percent rise in value compared to the same period in 2024. However, Azerbaijan's iodine production decreased by 9.7 percent, reaching 44 tons in the first quarter of 2025, down from 48.7 tons last year.
