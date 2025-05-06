Kazakhstan Railways reports record growth in livestock feed shipments to China
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
From September 2024 to April 2025, Kazakhstan saw a fivefold increase in railway deliveries of high-tech animal feed to China, reaching 1.2 million tons. Shipments through the Dostyk and Altynkol stations rose significantly, with Dostyk's compound feed transport growing sixfold and Altynkol's fivefold. In the first four months of 2025 alone, the volume of compound feed transported surged five times compared to the previous year, with notable increases in both covered wagons and containers.
