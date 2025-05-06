Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 6, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, the value of 45 currencies increased compared to May 5.

As for CBI, $1 equals 551,476 rials, and one euro is 623,965 rials, while on May 5, one euro was 606,190 rials.

Currency Rial on May 6 Rial on May 5 1 US dollar USD 551,476 540,968 1 British pound GBP 732,464 718,134 1 Swiss franc CHF 669,297 654,176 1 Swedish króna SEK 57,048 56,047 1 Norwegian krone NOK 53,051 51,970 1 Danish krone DKK 83,611 81,925 1 Indian rupee INR 6,546 6,400 1 UAE Dirham AED 150,164 147,302 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,797,676 1,759,436 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 196,036 192,505 100 Japanese yens JPY 382,973 373,561 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 71,156 69,801 1 Omani rial OMR 1,432,364 1,404,851 1 Canadian dollar CAD 399,244 390,668 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 329,270 321,788 1 South African rand ZAR 30,174 29,409 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,292 14,026 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,835 6,537 1 Qatari riyal QAR 151,504 148,618 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 42,064 41,288 1 Syrian pound SYP 42 42 1 Australian dollar AUD 356,777 347,853 1 Saudi riyal SAR 147,060 144,258 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,466,691 1,438,745 1 Singapore dollar SGD 427,342 416,419 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 453,269 443,799 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,399 18,070 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 263 258 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 408,923 399,828 1 Libyan dinar LYD 100,774 99,083 1 Chinese yuan CNY 75,840 74,402 100 Thai baht THB 1,676,975 1,632,548 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 131,289 126,970 1,000 South Korean won KRW 400,810 386,668 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 777,822 763,001 1 euro EUR 623,965 611,168 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,731 104,756 1 Georgian lari GEL 201,046 196,837 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,587 32,777 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,790 7,636 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 168,410 165,080 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 324,397 318,216 100 Philippine pesos PHP 991,270 971,974 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,081 52,081 1 Turkmen manat TMT 157,580 154,703 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,231 6,193

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 803,629 rials and $1 costs 710,268 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 781,741 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 690,923 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 840,000–843,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 950,000–953,000 rials.

