Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Business

Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 6

Business Materials 6 May 2025 10:03 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 6

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 6, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, the value of 45 currencies increased compared to May 5.

As for CBI, $1 equals 551,476 rials, and one euro is 623,965 rials, while on May 5, one euro was 606,190 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 6

Rial on May 5

1 US dollar

USD

551,476

540,968

1 British pound

GBP

732,464

718,134

1 Swiss franc

CHF

669,297

654,176

1 Swedish króna

SEK

57,048

56,047

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

53,051

51,970

1 Danish krone

DKK

83,611

81,925

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,546

6,400

1 UAE Dirham

AED

150,164

147,302

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,797,676

1,759,436

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

196,036

192,505

100 Japanese yens

JPY

382,973

373,561

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

71,156

69,801

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,432,364

1,404,851

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

399,244

390,668

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

329,270

321,788

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,174

29,409

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,292

14,026

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,835

6,537

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

151,504

148,618

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

42,064

41,288

1 Syrian pound

SYP

42

42

1 Australian dollar

AUD

356,777

347,853

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

147,060

144,258

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,466,691

1,438,745

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

427,342

416,419

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

453,269

443,799

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,399

18,070

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

263

258

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

408,923

399,828

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

100,774

99,083

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

75,840

74,402

100 Thai baht

THB

1,676,975

1,632,548

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

131,289

126,970

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

400,810

386,668

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

777,822

763,001

1 euro

EUR

623,965

611,168

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,731

104,756

1 Georgian lari

GEL

201,046

196,837

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,587

32,777

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,790

7,636

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

168,410

165,080

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

324,397

318,216

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

991,270

971,974

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,081

52,081

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

157,580

154,703

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,231

6,193

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 803,629 rials and $1 costs 710,268 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 781,741 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 690,923 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 840,000–843,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 950,000–953,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more