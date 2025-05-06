President Ilham Aliyev appoints new court chairs across various judicial bodies

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree appointing chairs to several courts in the Republic of Azerbaijan, including the Supreme Court, appellate courts, administrative courts, commercial courts, and first-instance courts, Trend reports.

The appointments were made under Article 94 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Courts and Judges.”

According to decree, Chingiz Asgharov has been appointed Deputy Chair of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Hafiz Nasibov will now serve as Chair of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court;

Khagani Mammadov has been appointed Chairman of the Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

Kamala Abiyeva will now serve as Chairman of the Commercial Chamber of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

Sanan Hajiyev has been appointed Chairman of the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

In the appellate courts:

Elmar Rahimov has been appointed Chairman of the Criminal Chamber of the Baku Court of Appeal;

Rashad Mammadov will serve as Chairman of the Administrative Chamber of the Ganja Court of Appeal;

Shamil Rzaguliyev has been appointed Chairman of the Commercial Chamber of the Ganja Court of Appeal;

Hokume Babayeva will head the Administrative Chamber of the Sumgayit Court of Appeal;

Rovshan Rafiyev has been appointed Chairman of the Administrative Chamber of the Sheki Court of Appeal;

Elchin Huseynov will now serve as Chairman of the Commercial Chamber of the Sheki Court of Appeal;

Tale Karimov has been appointed Chairman of the Commercial Chamber of the Shirvan Court of Appeal;

In the administrative courts:

Araz Huseynov will serve as Chairman of the Baku Administrative Court;

Zafar Guliyev has been appointed Chairman of the Ganja Administrative Court;

Imran Burjayev will now head the Sumgayit Administrative Court;

Fehruz Abbasov has been appointed Chairman of the Shirvan Administrative Court;

In the commercial courts:

Ilham Ahmadov has been appointed Chairman of the Baku Commercial Court;

Rashad Mammadov will lead the Ganja Commercial Court;

Mubariz Huseynov has been appointed Chairman of the Sheki Commercial Court;

Namidar Misirzade will serve as Chairman of the Shirvan Commercial Court;

In the district (city) courts:

Nemat Musayev has been appointed Chairman of the Gazakh District Court;

Rashad Mustafayev will serve as Chairman of the Sumgayit City Court;

This decree will go into effect once it is signed.