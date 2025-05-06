Kazakhstan, Vietnam push forward Middle Corridor for faster trade links

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Prime Minister, Alikhan Smailov, and Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary, To Lam, had a chinwag to bolster the bonds of trade and economic connections. Key discussions centered on enhancing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route to reduce delivery times for goods from Vietnam and boosting trade in sectors like agriculture, petrochemicals, and machinery. Both sides agreed to work toward increasing trade turnover to $2 billion and advancing cooperation in areas such as digital services, AI integration, and agrotechnologies.

