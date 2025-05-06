Elchin Amirbayov highlights Middle Corridor potential in talks with Chile

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, has met with Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren, Trend reports.

According to the Chilean MFA, during the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for bilateral relations, the overall situation in the South Caucasus, green energy, and cooperation in this area, as well as the Middle Corridor, and the importance of the Zangezur Corridor.

With regard to trade relations, they remain moderate but continue to grow steadily. Both countries see promising opportunities to expand exchanges, particularly in the agricultural sector.

Meanwhile, the first Political Consultations between Chile and Azerbaijan took place in 2018 in Santiago, led by Acting Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Patricio Torres on the Chilean side and Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Khalaf Khalafov on the Azerbaijani side.