Kazakhstan launches major cotton processing project in its Turkestan region

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

During a visit to the Turkestan region, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, reviewed a large-scale investment project to create a multi-profile complex for deep cotton processing and export. The project, valued at 146.8 billion tenge (approximately $278 million), will be implemented in three stages. In 2024, 1,200 hectares of cotton will be sown using drip irrigation, with plans to expand to 50,000 hectares by 2026. Saparov emphasized the need for systematic development of cotton farming, including modern technologies and infrastructure. Additionally, he visited a banana farm, where 385 tons of bananas were harvested last year, with expectations of 1,000 tons this year.

