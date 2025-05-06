ADB working on strategy for development of Middle Corridor - Lyaziza Sabyrova

MILAN, Italy, May 6. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is working on strategy for development of the Middle Corridor, Lyaziza Sabyrova, Regional Head, Regional Cooperation and Integration, Central and West Asia Department at ADB, said during a briefing held as part of the 58th Annual Meeting, Trend’s special correspondent reports from Milan.

“We are supporting development of customer connectivity along the Middle Corridor. As of now, we are working on the strategy for development of the corridor. We are trying to put our investments together to support companies to develop this mega project,” she said.

Sabyrova noted that there is a lot of potential, but as of now, this potential is not yet realized.

“The Middle Corridor, serves only 10% of the potential non-energy trade, which of course is not a great number. The potential is there, but it is not yet realized and we started to support our countries in doing that. It is a transformational opportunity. Projects of that scale, that nature, that impact, do not come everywhere,” she noted.